Double Decker Smoothest Police Chief Can Remember

Despite tens of thousands of people in Oxford for the Double Decker Arts Festival over the weekend, Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said the crowds were no trouble.

“We had a great weekend,” McCutchen said. “We did not have any issues with our crowds. The Oxford Police Department reported 29 wrecks from Friday through Sunday and 12 arrests.”

Three of the arrests were for public drunkenness and there were two arrests for DUI.

Police took 10 reports of lost property, largely from people leaving things at the festival.

There were only three reports of disturbing the peace.

OPD conducted its popular Virtual Ride with OPD Twitter events on Saturday night where the department live tweets throughout the night.

The Ride with OPD tweets showed police responding to an assault report, a report of someone throwing things off the top floor of the parking garage on the Square, a tree limb on fire near a powerline, and a report of a loud party.

“It was one of the smoothest Double Deckers that I can remember,” McCutchen said.