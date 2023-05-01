Oxford Derby Event to Benefit Access to Cancer Care in Mississippi

By Alyssa Schnugg

When a cancer patient needs medical care, the cost of traveling to get the best treatment they can should never be a deciding factor on where or if they go.

To help offset those travel costs, the Baptist Cancer Center in Oxford is holding an event this weekend in Oxford to raise funds for the American Cancer Society that will be used to supplement cancer patients’ travel costs.

The Oxford Derby will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at The Lyric Oxford. Tickets are $75.

There will be food and beverages from around the regions who will provide samples of their unique dishes.

In addition to a wide selection of cuisine, the evening will feature entertainment from the Sam Mooney Band, a silent auction, in-person shopping from Blue Delta Jeans & Golden Co Jewelry, and a night full of celebration.

Make sure to wear your best Kentucky Derby outfits.

There are 16 local professionals who are serving as ambassadors for the event by spending their time and resources to help raise funds, bring awareness to the event, and spread information about ACS, cancer screenings, and more here in Oxford.

“The work that this team is doing is directly impacting Mississippians and will benefit the local Access to Care initiative,” said Taylor Lipscomb, senior development manager in Oxford.

The local ambassadors are Ambry Coleman, Benjamin Bowen, Charlie Perkins, Christian Garvey, Clayton Jarvis, Eden Tanner, Eddie Jackson, Ellen Thomas, Hadley Craig, Jolan Mills, Katherine Pannel, Keith Evans, Kimberly Livingston, Larson Frey, Latia Thomas and Quentin Brewer.

