Abbeville Man Charged with Felony Child Abuse

Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report on April 3 from multiple agencies regarding allegations of physical abuse of children in a home in Lafayette County.

Jerrelle Scott Jordan

Over the next several weeks, investigators conducted multiple interviews regarding the allegations of physical abuse.

On April 28, Jerrelle Scott Jordan, 42, of Abbeville, was arrested on the charge of felony child abuse.

Due to the nature of the case and for the protection of the minor children involved, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is not providing any further information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Jordan was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and later appeared before a Justice Court Judge.

Jordan was later released on a $40,000 bond.

Family Crisis Services, CASA, Communicare and Child Protective Services assisted in the investigations.

Staff report