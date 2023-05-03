Wednesday, May 3, 2023
FeaturedHeadlines

New Design Chosen for Mississippi Standard License Plate

0
19

A new standard license plate has now been approved in Mississippi. The new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.
 
“We had so many fantastic designs submitted that it was really tough to pick only one winner,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “The clear talent and creativity of Mississippians was well on display. We are excited to announce the new design and hope that drivers can enjoy showcasing it on road trips both near and far.”
 
In November 2022, Governor Reeves kicked off a campaign for Mississippians to help redesign the standard license plate.

The License Tag Commission, consisting of the Governor, Commissioner of Revenue, State Treasurer, and Attorney General, accepted submissions from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.

After receiving over 400 submissions, a winner has been selected.
 
The winner of the tag design contest is Leah Frances Eaton of Starkville.

Staff report

Previous article
Six Rebels Earn Opportunities with NFL Teams After Draft
Next article
UM Researcher, Student Published in Prestigious Nature Water Journal

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles