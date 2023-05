The Oxford Police Department responded to a wreck on West Jackson Avenue Wednesday afternoon that involved a truck and a scooter.

The wreck happened at about 4:30 p.m. near Double Quick off West Jackson and backup traffic for about 45 minutes.

OPD did not release the names of the parties involved.

The individual on the scooter was “stable” when they were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi; however, an update on their condition was not available Thursday afternoon.

Staff report