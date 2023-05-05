A Quick Guide to 2023 Commencement at the University of Mississippi

More than 5,000 prospective graduates will gather in Oxford with their friends and family to attend the University of Mississippi’s 170th Commencement ceremonies from May 10 to 14.

Morning Convocation will be held Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m. in the Grove.

The program is a campuswide celebration of graduation that includes university awards and the main Commencement speaker. Students and faculty, dressed in academic regalia, sit in the Grove with the banners of the university’s schools and colleges.

UM alumna Stephanie Hickman, president and CEO of Trice Construction Co., will give the 2023 Commencement address. A 1991 graduate of the UM School of Law, Hickman left a career as a labor attorney, utility executive and lobbyist to buy the construction company her father and three uncles started in 1967.

Under her leadership, Trice Construction has transformed from a small residential construction company to an award-winning utility infrastructure contractor serving Fortune 500 corporations, top 100 general and infrastructure contractors, and major public entities.

Some 3,400 May graduates, more than 640 December 2022 graduates and more than 980 August 2023 graduates will be among those participating in ceremonies throughout the week.

For complete details on the events, visit the university’s Commencement website. The site includes important travel, parking and schedule information to help graduates and their guests enjoy the ceremonies.

Full Commencement Schedule

All events will be held at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday (May 10)

6 p.m. – Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College

Thursday (May 11)

11 a.m. – School of Pharmacy

3:30 p.m. – School of Law

7 p.m. – Graduate School doctoral hooding

Friday (May 12)

9:30 a.m. – Business School master’s degrees, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

Noon – School of Education

Noon – College of Liberal Arts master’s degrees, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

3:30 p.m. – School of Applied Sciences master’s degrees, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

4 p.m. – School of Business Administration

7 p.m. – School of Engineering

Saturday (May 13)

8 a.m. – Convocation, the Grove (in the case of inclement weather, Convocation moves to 8:30 a.m. in the Pavilion)

10:30 a.m. – School of Journalism and New Media

11 a.m. – General Studies, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts (tickets are required for this event and may be requested by emailing the UM Box Office at umbo@olemiss.edu)

2 p.m.– Patterson School of Accountancy

6 p.m. – School of Applied Sciences

Sunday (May 14)

9:30 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts

Parking and Transportation

Parking for ceremonies in the Pavilion will be available in the Pavilion Parking Garage and in lots along Hill Drive.

Complimentary shuttles to the Pavilion will pick up from surrounding lots and drop off at a shuttle tent in front of the Pavilion. Guests may gather at this tent to be returned to their vehicles after the ceremonies conclude.

For ceremonies in the Ford Center, guest parking will be in surrounding lots.

Carpooling is strongly encouraged and parking is not permitted along roadways, sidewalks or grassy areas.

No parking or drop-off will be available on University Avenue or the Circle for Convocation. Once Convocation starts, vehicle access to the Grove is limited until the ceremony concludes.

The Memphis International Airport serves the Oxford community. The University-Oxford Airport has closed its runway through May 15, and there will be no flights in or out during this time. Contact the University-Oxford Airport for more info.

Accessibility Services

Accessible seating is available at both the Pavilion and Ford Center. Speak with the ushers upon arrival for assistance.

ADA Parking: The university’s Department of Parking and Transportation will offer courtesy shuttle services Saturday to the Grove for Convocation. All guests who require assistance are asked to park at the Pavilion Parking Garage on Hill Drive.

ADA parking for all Pavilion ceremonies is recommended in the Pavilion Parking Garage, off Hill Drive.

Complimentary shuttles will be available in all lots surrounding the Pavilion. A shuttle tent will be in front of the Pavilion, where guests can wait for the shuttles that will return them to their vehicles after ceremonies conclude.

ADA parking for ceremonies at the Ford Center is available in ADA parking spots in the Ford Center lot.

ASL interpreters and closed captioning: Each ceremony will be interpreted by ASL interpreters, and closed captioning is available.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed and can be found here.

If you are a graduate and have accessibility questions about your ceremony, contact your dean’s office.

Emergency Medical Services

All information booths and ceremony venues will have basic first-aid kits. EMS will be staged at various locations and available for rapid response. For immediate assistance, dial 911 or call the University Police Department at 662-915-4911.

Dining Options

All campus dining locations will be open during regular hours on Monday and Tuesday (May 8-9).

Wednesday-Thursday (May 10-11)

Student Union: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Chick-fil-A: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Panda Express: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Blenz Bowls: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Qdoba: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Food trucks along Galtney Plaza: The Tea: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wiggly’s: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; HotBox Hibachi: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday (May 12)

Student Union: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Chick-fil-A: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Panda Express: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Blenz Bowls: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Qdoba: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

McAlisters: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Food trucks along Galtney Plaza: The Tea: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Hotbox Hibachi: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Wiggly’s: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Saturday (May 13)

Student Union: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Chick-fil-A: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Panda Express: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Blenz Bowls: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Qdoba: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

McAlisters: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Food trucks along Pavilion Plaza: The Tea: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Blenz Bowls: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, visit the UM Commencement website.

