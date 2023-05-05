Tuesday Morning is Closing all of its Stores Including the Oxford Location

By Alyssa Schnugg

Tuesday Morning store in Oxford is closing its doors. Photo via Google Maps

Home goods chain, Tuesday Morning, is closing all of its stores, including its Oxford location off University Avenue.

Tuesday Morning announced it was closing up shop and going out of business on April 29 in a post on Facebook.

An employee answering the phone at the Oxford location said the store has until June 30 to lock the doors; however, it could close sooner.

“It depends on how quickly the stock goes,” said the employee.

Tuesday Morning filed for its second bankruptcy in three years. The first was filed in 2020 and several stores were closed then; however, the Oxford location remained open.

According to Tuesday Morning’s social media posts, items are currently marked up to 30% off the lowest ticketed price.

Gift cards will be honored through May 13.

Merchandise purchased before April 28 can be returned within 14 days of the purchase date with the receipt.