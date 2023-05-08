Damage Done, Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Announces 2023-24 Additions

Head women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin promised to do damage in the portal and did just so with the addition of three Power Five transfers to the roster for the 2023-24 campaign. The Rebels land two of ESPN’s top-15 players in the transfer portal after coming off of the school’s 11th Sweet 16 appearance and a program best 11 wins in SEC play.



“Every year we focus on bringing in the right pieces into our program. This year I believe my staff and I have been intentional about doing that,” said McPhee-McCuin. “Each signee will only continue to help us on our journey to achieving our ultimate goal, which is winning a National Championship.”



“This will be a fun group and I’m asking Oxford to support us now but purchasing season tickets and helping us Pack the Pavilion”



Kennedy Todd-Williams • Guard • 6-0 • Senior*

Jacksonville, N.C. • Jacksonville • North Carolina



• Ranked as the No. 5 player in the transfer portal by ESPN

• Started in all 33 games as a junior for North Carolina

• Named second-team All-ACC after averaging 13.4 points per game

• Scored a career-high 22 points at Pitt as a junior

• Led the Tar Heels in three-pointers made with 52 in 2022-23

• Averaging 10.4 points per contest throughout her career

• Rated as the No.1 player in the state of North Carolina by Prep Girls Hoops coming out of Jacksonville High School



Coach Yo: Kennedy is a 2-way player that will immediately impact our roster. From our first conversation I knew that our visions aligned, and she would be a great fit! I look forward to the Oxford community embracing “Toddy” and helping her accomplish all of her goals while being here in the Sip!



Kharyssa Richardson • Forward • 6-2 • Sophomore

Douglasville, Ga. • New Manchester • Auburn



• Appeared in 28 games a freshman, starting in 27

• Scored a career-high 16 points against Tulane in the opening round of the WNIT

• Nabbed a season-best 16 rebounds against Florida

• Named the SEC Freshman of the Week following her first collegiate double-double against Florida with 15 points and 16 rebounds

• First Auburn freshman to record a 15-15 game in 23 seasons

• Georgia Class 5A all-state selection in 2021 as a junior in 2021

• Played club ball for Hoop Dreams Athletics with Rebel Rita Igbokwe



Coach Yo: I’m excited to welcome Kharyssa to our family! After getting to know “Rich” it was made clear how much sense this move makes. From having her former teammate on the roster to her parents being born and raised in Mississippi! Kharyssa will thrive in our program and I look forward to introducing her to the Oxford community!



KK Deans • Guard • 5-8 • Graduate

Greensboro, N.C. • Connections Academy • Florida



• Ranked as the No. 14 player in the transfer portal by ESPN

• Leading scorer for the Gators in 2022-23, with 14.1 points per game

• Drained 77 three’s as a senior, ranking in the top-five in Florida history in a single-season

• Scored a career-high 30 points as a senior against eventual National Champion LSU

• Dished out a career-best 10 assists in the second round of the 2023 WNIT against Wake Forest

• 2-time All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection as a sophomore and junior at West Virginia

• Five-star ESPN Hoop Gurlz Prospect out of high school, rated as the No. 11 guard



Coach Yo: KK is an absolutely huge pick up for us. She is a leader, a 3-level scorer, and a competitor that will play the PG position. There is no doubt in my mind that the Oxford community will embrace Kirsten.



The trio of transfers join five freshmen for the upcoming season as McPhee-McCuin embarks on year six at the helm of the Rebels. Ole Miss looks to make its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 20th overall in year 49 of the program in 2023-24.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports