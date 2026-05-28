Beard Targets Multiple 6-Foot-11 Centers as Ole Miss Hunts for Size

Chris Beard apparently isn’t sitting still.

The Ole Miss coach is actively trying to add size and paint presence to a roster that’s already seen a number of front court additions this offseason.

One name that’s popped up on the Rebels’ radar is Robert Morris center Josh Hill.

According to Tobias Bass of The Athletic on X, Ole Miss has reached out to the 6-foot-11 center out of Wheeler, Georgia. Hill isn’t lacking for options either.

Here are the latest schools to reach out to Josh Hill: Ole Miss

Seton Hall

FIU

Fresno State Hill averaged 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season at Robert Morris pic.twitter.com/Ot9lWgmHQW — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) May 27, 2026

Seton Hall, FIU, Florida State and Villanova have also reportedly been in contact with the big man.

Hill put together a solid season for the Colonials in 2025-26. He averaged 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as Robert Morris finished 22-11 before falling to Detroit Mercy in the Barbasol Horizon League Championship Semifinals.

Before landing at Robert Morris, Hill spent time at Arkansas State.

His stint in Jonesboro was brief — just 17 games — where he averaged 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Still, at 6-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Hill’s frame is something Beard and his staff see as a fit for what they’re trying to build.

The Rebs have already added some front court pieces this offseason. Roman Siulepa, Stefan Cicic, Dasear Haskins and Santiago Trouet bring more athleticism to the paint. It looks like Beard wants more depth and size behind those additions.

Shah Hall Also on Ole Miss’ Radar

Another big man drawing interest from Oxford is Shah Hall, a former UAB signee coming out of the junior college ranks.

Ole Miss has reached out to the 6-foot-11 center, who helped his squad finish 25-7 and earn runner-up honors in the NJCAA South District Tournament.

Hall’s numbers were hard to ignore. He averaged 9.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. His combination of size and shot-blocking ability is what Beard’s staff seems to be hunting for as they round out the roster.

International Wings Also in the Mix

It’s not just big men Beard’s chasing. Two international wings are also reportedly on Ole Miss’ radar as Beard looks to add versatility and toughness on the perimeter.

New Zealand professional Mojave King is one name to watch. King averaged 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game with the Taipans while shooting 46 percent from the field.

In six games with Mykonos, he averaged just over 10 points per game and connected on 52 percent of his three-point attempts.

Australian pro Ben Henshall is the other wing Beard’s targeting.

In 74 games with Perth, Henshall put up 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He shot 41 percent from the field and 31 percent from deep.

At 6-foot-5 and close to 200 pounds, Henshall figures to bring both scoring and physicality to the wing spot.

The Rebels’ offseason haul is starting to take shape. Beard’s clearly not done yet — and the phones in Oxford are still ringing.