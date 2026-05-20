Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Already Getting Top 25 Respect

The college basketball offseason has mostly gone silent.

Most programs have their rosters set for next season and are focusing on recruiting at the high school level. So, it’s a perfect time for way-too-early top 25 rankings.

Don’t expect to see the Ole Miss men’s team in any of those, but the women’s team will likely be consistently featured as a top 25 team. For good reason, too, after Yolett McPhee-McCuin put together one of the best transfer portal classes this cycle.

On3’s Talia Goodman ranked Ole Miss No. 20 in her way-too-early top 25 rankings.

“Ole Miss took a hit with its top contributors departing, with Cotie McMahon, Christeen Iwuala, Latasha Lattimore and Sira Thienou all exhausting their eligibility or entering the portal,” Goodman wrote. “What McPhee-McCuin has done in response is assembled one the most exciting transfer portal classes in the country, rebuilding from scratch with SEC-tested talent and mid-major stars.”

Only Lauren Jacobs and Desrae Kyles return from last year’s roster, which means McPhee-McCuin is essentially building a brand-new team for the second straight season. Last year it was Cotie McMahon who headlined the portal haul and became the program’s star. This time around, the top‑end addition is Talaysia Cooper, one of the best guards available anywhere in the country.

Cooper led Tennessee in points, assists and steals per game and earned All‑SEC Second Team honors for the second year in a row. She’s a former McDonald’s All‑American who has never really been the focal point of an offense. At Ole Miss, she will be. Cooper should have the freedom to show her full game and put herself in a strong position for whatever comes next.

The point guard spot looks just as promising. Jada Richard was one of the more surprising portal entries from LSU after starting 34 games, shooting 41 percent from three and leading the Tigers in free throw percentage. She’s a true floor general who can shoot, create and steady a team late in games.

Jaida Civil, who also transferred from Tennessee, is another player who could take a real jump. Her athleticism flashed in a smaller role as a freshman, and Ole Miss’ style should give her a cleaner runway to grow into a bigger SEC role.

The frontcourt is where the questions sit, but there’s upside. Doneelah Washington averaged a double‑double at Illinois State and arrives with a résumé full of awards: All‑MVC First Team, All‑MVC Defensive Team and Most Improved Player. She also has a family connection McPhee‑McCuin pointed out early, as Washington is the cousin of former SEC star Aneesah Morrow. Washington’s ability to score inside and rebound at a high level gives Ole Miss a needed interior presence to balance out the guard‑heavy roster.

If the portal class hits the way last year’s did, Ole Miss won’t just be a preseason top‑25 team. They’ll have a chance to look the part once the season starts.