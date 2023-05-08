Newcomers Club Presents Free Getting the Most Out of Your iPhone Workshop

The Oxford-Lafayette Newcomers and Friends Club is hosting a free public workshop where iPhone users can learn some helpful tools to use with their iPhones.

Jon Maynard, the President and CEO of the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, will present a workshop to help iPhone users get the most out of their devices.

Maynard will show you how to use your iPhone to stay connected, productive and entertained.

The workshop is perfect for all iPhone users, from novices who want to learn the basics to experienced users interested in learning new tips and tricks.

This will be an in-person program at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association/NE SPARC auditorium at 10 Private Road 2050.

This event is open to the public.

For more information, contact Don Mason, Committee Chair, at dmason222@gmail.com or text 662-607-3321.

