Oxford’s EV Fast Chargers Closer to Arriving in Downtown Parking Garage

The city of Oxford is getting closer to having two electric vehicle fast chargers on the Square.

In February 2022, the Board authorized Oxford Utilities to enter into an agreement with the Tennesse Valley Association to apply for a grant from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for an electric vehicle fast charging station.

The downtown parking garage was selected as the site for the EV Fast Chargers.

The grant was approved by TVA to cover 75% of the cost of the fast charger installation, which was anticipated to be around $175K-$200K. The fast chargers themselves run about $75,000 apiece.

Last week, the Board of Aldermen approved an amendment to the agreement that allows TVA to now actually provide the two fast chargers as their financial contribution to the project.

“This is expected to match their grant commitment of about 75% of the project cost,” Neely said. “This will also allow us to acquire the chargers more quickly and begin the construction of the fast charger station.”

The station is planned to be located in or near the downtown Oxford parking garage since it’s well lit, secure, offers restrooms and shopping nearby. It takes anywhere from 20 to 60 minutes to fully charge an electric vehicle with the fast charger.