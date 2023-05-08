Warm, Wet Weather Throughout the Week is Expected for Lafayette County

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The weather in Lafayette County will be much like it was over this past weekend – warmer, a little muggy, and a chance for rain each day through the week.

If we see showers today, they will arrive later this afternoon. There is a 30 percent chance of storms between 10 and 11 p.m. tonight and there is a marginal risk that some of the storms could be severe, according to the National Weather Service. However, Oxford is listed as a 1 on the NWS’s 1 to 5 Severe Weather Risk chart for tonight’s showers.

The high today should hit about 85 degrees with the low around 66 degrees.

Tuesday has a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with a lesser chance, 20 percent into the evening hours. The high will be about 85 degrees and the low will be around 64 degrees.

Wednesday looks a lot like Tuesday with a slight chance of showers during the day and a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and into the evening hours. The high for Wednesday should also hit about 85 degrees with the low around 83 degrees.

Thursday has a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day with a high near 82 degrees and a low of 62 degrees.

Friday through Sunday the forecast is about the same – a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain during the day and a 20 percent chance of rain in the evenings, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Hotty Toddy News will post any weather updates, watches or warnings when they are issued on its website, Facebook and Twitter pages.