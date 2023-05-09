36-Year-Old UM Student Charged With Making Terroristic Threat

Kendrick Ford

A student at the University of Mississippi was arrested recently for allegedly making threats to faculty and staff.

On April 27, the University Police Department responded to a report of alleged threats made against university faculty and staff by a student, Kendrick Ford, 36.

Officers located Ford immediately after the incident and an investigation ensued.

On May 3, an arrest warrant was issued for Ford’s arrest for making a terroristic threat.

Ford was arrested by UPD and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he is currently being held pending a bond hearing.

Staff report