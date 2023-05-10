Innovate Mississippi’s CoBuilders Program Returns to Oxford

The Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation in partnership with the

University of Mississippi announced the return of Innovate Mississippi’s CoBuilders Program to

Oxford in Summer 2023.

CoBuilders, a Partnership-Driven Accelerator, first launched by Innovate Mississippi in 2022, is

a 12-week intensive and structured program designed to accelerate the growth of qualifying

startup companies primarily in technology and innovation.

Companies selected for the program will be identified through their participation in one of seven regional pitch competitions to be held in Clarksdale, Starkville, Jackson, Vicksburg, Hattiesburg, Biloxi and Oxford.

Companies interested in applying for the Oxford Pitch Competition can do so by going to www.cobuilders.ms.

No more than 8 local entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their concept to a panel of judges made up of regional entrepreneurs, investors, and entrepreneurial service providers. Selected participants will receive pre-pitch business coaching and the opportunity to compete for cash prizes and be considered for the CoBuilders Statewide Accelerator.

The Oxford Pitch Competition will be held on June 28 with the deadline to apply set

for June 2.

For more information on this program, contact Allen Kurr 662-234-4651, allen@oxfordms.com

or visit www.cobuilders.ms.