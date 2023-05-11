Chamber Hosts 7th Annual Red Carpet Gala

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Red Carpet Gala this month and tickets are still available.

The Red Carpet Gala will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. on May 18 in the ballroom at Castle Hill Oxford. A VIP hour starts at 6 p.m.

It is a black tie affair – cocktail and floor-length gowns and tuxes and suits.

This year’s event will feature the highly acclaimed Chamber Chef Shuffle where chefs from Chamber-member restaurants and catering businesses serve up samples of their fabulous food fares.

Music will be provided by US the Band, a high-energy rock & roll band based in Birmingham, Alabama.

US the Band

The presenting sponsor is Cannon Motors of Mississippi.

There will be five raffles featuring items from Lammons Fine Jewelry at the event. Tickets to attend the Gala are $75; however, tickets for the raffles are $25 each or $100 for five tickets.

You do not have to be present to win. All proceeds go to the Chamber to help promote and provide additional resources to the citizens and businesses of the community.

New this year is a shuttle service for those attending the Gala.

The Chamber will host a shuttle service from Lafayette Lower Elementary School to Castle Hill.

Shuttle Service is provided by McKenzie Little, PLLC. There will be two buses running on a loop.

The shuttle will run starting at 5:45 pm until the last person is returned to their vehicle when the party ends.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit olccredcarpetgala.com.





