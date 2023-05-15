Week Starts off Hot, Humid; Cooler Temps Will Come Later This Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

After a brief dance with summer-like weather, things will cool down a bit this week, making it feel like late spring again.

File photo

However, first must come the rain that will usher in a cold front.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain later today after 4 p.m.

The high today is expected to be about 90 degrees but it will feel warmer with the humidity at 62 percent.

The chance for rain increases Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms likely after 10 a.m. and into the afternoon hours. There is a 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday night. The high Tuesday is expected to be 85 degrees.

Cooler temps are expected on Wednesday with a high of 79 degrees and a 20 percent chance of some rain, and a low of 59 degrees under clear skies.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a light breeze and a high near 82 degrees and a low of 62 degrees.

There is a 20 percent chance of some rain Friday afternoon with a high near 82 degrees. The chance for rain increases to 30 percent Friday night with a low of 63 degrees.

The weekend is expected to start off with some rain on Saturday with a 40 percent chance of showers with a high near 79 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees.