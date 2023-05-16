A Water Valley Man Faces Felonies After Vehicle is Reported Stolen from Alabama

On Sunday, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 7 South.

Jarvis Vantrez Roberson

During the traffic stop, deputies determined that the vehicle, a 2022 white Cadillac Escalade, was reported stolen from Bessemer, Alabama, and the vehicle had a switched or altered vehicle identification number.

Investigators were called to begin an investigation regarding the vehicle.

Jarvis Vantrez Roberson, 33, of Water Valley, was subsequently arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Motor Vehicle Identification Number Change or Mutilation Of.

Roberson was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and is currently being held on a $20,000 bond. Roberson is also being held due to being out on a felony bond in Yalobusha County on an unrelated charge.

Staff report