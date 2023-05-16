District 4 Residents Will Likely Return to JAC to Vote in Upcoming Elections

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

After an agreement is signed between Lafayette County and the University of Mississippi, residents who live in District 4 will be voting once again at the Jackson Avenue Center.

A formal agreement is being reviewed by county and university attorneys to restore the previous voting precinct back at JAC.

Supervisor and Board President Mike Roberts said the University has verbally agreed to allow the county to use the JAC for the precinct for District 4.

In July 2018, the University told the county the JAC could no longer be used as the university didn’t want to be affiliated with any political aspects of elections by allowing their building to be used as a precinct.

It was not immediately clear as to why University officials had a change of heart; however, a written agreement is under review and expected to be voted on by the Board of Supervisors in June.

The University’s attorney’s office has not yet responded to questions.

In 2018, the precinct was moved to the Men’s Civic Center off Highway 6 West near Tommie Collie Jane Road; however, the location had several issues including space inside the small building and parking troubles for voters.

Once the change is complete, residents living in District 4 will receive new voter cards in the mail indicating the new precinct.