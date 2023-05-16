Oxford Man Faces Third DUI

An Oxford man was arrested and charged with felony DUI recently.

Desmond Tyree Williams

On May 12, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 6 East near Buddy East Parkway for careless driving.

During the investigation of the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Desmond Tyree Williams, 42, of Oxford, was impaired.

Deputies arrested Williams for suspicion of driving under the influence. Williams was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center without incident.

Deputies discovered that Williams was convicted of two prior DUIs.

Williams was charged with felony DUI 3rd, driving while license suspended under implied consent, and careless driving.

Williams appeared before a Justice Court Judge and was granted a $10,000.00 bond.

Staff report