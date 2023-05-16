Water Valley 18-Year-Old Faces Felony Sexual Battery Charges

A Water Valley man was arrested Monday for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.

On Sunday, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department were called to a residence in regard to suspicious activity in the earlier hours of the morning.

David Bryce Winters

Once deputies arrived on the scene, it was determined that an adult male subject came to the residence to meet an underage juvenile to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

Investigators were called to the residence and began investigating the incident.

It was determined that the male subject was an adult, later identified as David Bryce Winters, 18, of Water Valley.

Investigators signed charges on Winters for Sexual Battery of a Child and Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes.

Winters was arrested at his home in Water Valley later that evening with the help of the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office.

Winters was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and is being held on a $40,000 bond.

Staff report