Former Senator, Supervisor, Businessman Johnny Morgan Dies in Plane Crash

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Johnny Morgan. Photo via LinkedIn

Former Mississippi State Senator, lifelong Lafayette County resident and business owner Johnny Morgan died Wednesday when the small plane he was piloting crashed in Arkansas.

According to Flight Tracker, Morgan flew out of the Oxford-University Airport in a Beechcraft King Air 90 at 11:27 a.m. on Wednesday. The plane crashed in the Brentwood Mountain area between Brentwood and Winslow in Washington County, Arkansas.

Law enforcement in Washington County told local news reporters that the pilot was the only person in the plane when it went down. According to news reports, Morgan called saying he heard a sputtering sound shortly before air traffic control lost contact at 12:34 p.m.

From 1983-1991, Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator. He served as a Lafayette County supervisor for several terms. He served on the North Mississippi Industrial Development Association, a subsidiary of TVA and was involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.

Morgan founded the Morgan White Insurance Group in 1987.

He often held nonpartisan political events and social gatherings in his shop off Highway 7 that were known as the “Good Ol’ Boys and Gals” events.

He also previously served as the president of the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and now serves as an ex-officio member of the Economic Development Foundation. He has served as an administrative board member of the Oxford-University Methodist Church and has served as a board member of the Mississippi Action for Progress.

A lifelong resident of Oxford-Lafayette County, Morgan attended University High School, Oxford High School, and the University of Mississippi where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration.

This is a developing story. Check with www.hottytoddy.com for updates.