Four Rebels Named to 2022-23 CSC Academic All-District Team

Calvin Harris Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

College Sports Communicators released their 2023 Academic All-District Baseball Team Tuesday and four Ole Miss Rebels were honored with the award. Jack Dougherty, Ethan Groff, Calvin Harris, and Mason Nichols were all named CSC Academic All-District honorees.

The 2023 Academic All‐District Baseball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student‐athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom.

In order to qualify, student-athletes must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) while also participating in at least 50 percent of the team’s games. For pitchers, they must have at least 10 innings pitched. Qualifying student-athletes are also required to have completed at least one full academic year at their institution unless they are graduate transfers.

Dougherty, a Multi-Disciplinary Studies major, graduated this spring while also throwing the second-most innings on the team. The junior is third on the team in strikeouts with 61 and has also issued the fewest amount of walks on the pitching staff.

Groff came to Ole Miss with a degree from Tulane University and graduated this spring with his master’s degree in Sport Analytics. The senior has started every game for the Rebels in center field while leading the team in stolen bases. He is also ranked second on the team in runs scored and walks.

Harris is majoring in Entrepreneurship and has excelled in the classroom while also being one of the best offensive contributors for the Rebels. He leads the team in runs scored and is second in batting average, slugging percentage, hits, doubles, home runs, and total bases.

Nichols, a Biological Science major, has made 22 appearances for the Rebels while compiling four saves and 45 strikeouts over 37.2 innings. His 45 strikeouts are the most by a Rebel that has made five or less starts during the season. His four saves are tops on the team and his four wins are second most on the pitching staff.

All Academic All‐District honorees now advance to the CSC Academic All‐America ballot. First‐, second- and third‐team Academic All‐America honorees will be announced June 7.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports