Oxford Aldermen Approve New City Ward Map

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The newly approved Oxford Ward Map. Image via the city’s website.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the city’s new ward map Tuesday during their regular meeting.

Before voting on the new map, a public hearing was held; however, no one from the public or Board made any comments about the proposed ward map changes.

The city is required to hold at least two readings of ordinances and ward changes with one meeting being a public hearing. Generally, the Board of Aldermen will hold an additional third reading before voting; however, at times the Board will vote after the second reading when the issue is timely or a matter of public safety and has not had any objections filed.

Due to the increase in population according to the 2020 U.S. Census, some of the city’s voting wards need to be adjusted to maintain proper population distribution between wards.

The goal of redistricting is to create districts that are as equal in the number of voters as possible. The average number of voters in each of the city’s six districts is 4,236. The deviation from the average is less than 5% and as low as 1.7%.

Any city resident whose ward was changed due to the new ward map will be notified and will receive a new voter card.

Click here to read the legal area descriptions of each ward.