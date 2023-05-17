Oxford Leaders OK Plans to Close Sidewalk/Road for Chancellor’s House

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Chancellor’s House. File photo

The Chancellor’s House will be doing some sprucing up over the next several weeks.

However, being located so close to the Square, it will require a sidewalk and a portion of South Lamar to be closed temporarily.

Image via the city of Oxford

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request for extended work hours and to close portions of sidewalks and one lane of South Lamar to clean and repair the exterior of The Chancellor’s House.

The sidewalk on the north side of the exterior of the hotel will be closed for about five days. The contractor plans to create an alternate pedestrian route through the property. However, if that cannot be accomplished, the contractor will construct a covered pedestrian pathway.

Part of the project includes a new HVAC system that will need to be placed on the roof. This requires the northbound lanes of South Lamar Boulevard to be closed for about four hours. The crane would need to sit in the roadway.

Because the intersection of South Lamar and University Avenue is one of the main access points to the Square, the Aldermen decided it would be best to allow the closure on an early Saturday morning, starting at about 5 a.m.

“That way if they do go over the four hours, we have some leeway there being on a Saturday,” said Aldermen Rick Addy.

The Board approved closing the road for four hours on a Saturday morning and allowing the sidewalk to be closed for five days; however, no exact time/day has yet to be established.

The contractor will work with the city to determine the best date to begin the project.