Thursday, May 18, 2023
Maynard Resigns as Head of Chamber/EDF

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Jon Maynard. File photo

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation has confirmed that president and CEO Jon Maynard has submitted a letter of resignation.

Brad Mayo, EDF board chair, said Maynard’s resignation came after another “opportunity” came up for Maynard; however, Mayo did not reveal the nature of the new opportunity.

“We appreciate his work and will miss him,” Mayo said.

The Chamber/EDF will soon begin the search for a new president and CEO.

Maynard was hired as President and CEO in 2012. Prior to that, he lived and worked in Starkville.

Maynard could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Jalia Lassiter Earns NFCA All-South Region Honors
Ole Miss Softball Prepares for Baylor to Open its NCAA Regional Action

