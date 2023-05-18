Maynard Resigns as Head of Chamber/EDF

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Jon Maynard. File photo

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation has confirmed that president and CEO Jon Maynard has submitted a letter of resignation.

Brad Mayo, EDF board chair, said Maynard’s resignation came after another “opportunity” came up for Maynard; however, Mayo did not reveal the nature of the new opportunity.

“We appreciate his work and will miss him,” Mayo said.

The Chamber/EDF will soon begin the search for a new president and CEO.

Maynard was hired as President and CEO in 2012. Prior to that, he lived and worked in Starkville.

Maynard could not be reached for comment Thursday.