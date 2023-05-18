Mississippi Mourns Death of Johnny Morgan

As the LOU community learned of Johnny Morgan’s death Wednesday afternoon, it didn’t take long for people to begin expressing their sadness over his death and offering their condolences on just about every social media platform.

Johnny Morgan

Morgan had friends everywhere – from his childhood growing up in Lafayette County; to his time spent at the Mississippi State Capitol and beyond the state borders with his business ventures.

The Mayor of Oxford, the governor of Mississippi and a Mississippi Senator were just a few of the many memorial posts on social media.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill said she was sad about the death of her generous friend and who “loved Oxford.”

“He never wanted credit-only to leave it better. You can thank him every time you drive by the pocket park on North Lamar and see (K9) Jocko at work,” Tannehill said, referring to Morgan’s donations to the city.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his wife were devasted over the news of Morgan’s death.

“Johnny Morgan was perhaps the most fiercely loyal person I ever met,” Reeves Tweeted Wednesday evening.

Mississippi Sen. Chris McDaniel said he spoke to Morgan on Monday night. The two shared a conversation about McDaniel losing his father.

“He understood the terrible lesson I was taught — that we are only here for a short time,” McDaniel said. “And today proved just how short. Mississippi lost a legend today in an airplane crash, but I lost a friend.”

Morgan left Oxford from the Oxford-University Airport at 11:27 a.m. On Wednesday in his company-owned Beechcraft King Air 90. According to local law enforcement, Morgan, 76, radioed in just before the crash that he heard a sputtering noise but then air traffic control lost communication with Morgan.

The plane crashed in the Brentwood Mountain area between Brentwood and Winslow in Washington County, Arkansas.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are in Washington County today investigating the crash.