Friday, May 19, 2023
FeaturedHeadlinesSportsBaseball

Ole Miss Baseball Opens Final SEC Series With Loss to Alabama

0
24
Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss (25-27, 6-22 SEC) dropped their series opener against Alabama (36-17, 14-14 SEC) Thursday night by a score of 4-1 after a nearly two-hour rain delay.

Alabama opened the game with two quick runs after the first three hitters reached base and a bases-loaded single followed by a walk made it 2-0.

Xavier Rivas settled in after a long first inning, retiring eight of the next nine batters he faced. He allowed just two hits after the opening frame and went seven innings for the first time as a Rebel. The junior struck out at least one hitter in every inning he pitched, racking up a career-high 12 punchouts. His 12 strikeouts were also a season-high by an Ole Miss pitcher in 2023. 

He would give up a solo home run to Andrew Pinckney in the third inning and allowed another run in the fourth as the Crimson Tide worked a 4-0 lead.

The Ole Miss offense struggled to create opportunities for themselves, going just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. They scored their lone run in the seventh inning as Will Furniss and Peyton Chatagnier drew back-to-back walks and John Kramer drove home Furniss with a double down the right field line.

Reagan Burford hit a pinch-hit single through the left side and Chatagnier hit an infield single to give the Rebels a chance with one out in the ninth, but they could not bring a run across

Kemp Alderman had two hits in the game to extend his on-base streak to 47 games and his hitting streak to 17 games. Will Furniss reached base three times with a single and two walks.

Ole Miss and Alabama will play game two of the series tomorrow night a 6 p.m.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Previous article
Police Officer Memorial Ceremony Held in Oxford on Courthouse Lawn

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles