Portrait of the Late Annie Lee Burt Will be Displayed at Burns Belfry Museum

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Jason Bouldin’s painting of Annie Burt will be hung in the Burns Belfry Museum. Photo provided by Effie Burt

Annie Lee Burt lived much of her 103 years in Lafayette County, serving her church and community while raising her 11 children.

Burt died in January at 103 years old. When she turned 100 years old, the Oxford Mayor and Board of Aldermen read a special resolution honoring Burt and her contributions.

On Tuesday, the Board recognized her once again by voting to accept the loan of a portrait of Burt to be hung for an undetermined amount of time at the Burns-Belfry Museum & Multicultural Center.

The portrait was painted by Oxford artist Jason Bouldin who created the painting in 2019 for a reception held during the Land & Power: The Summit event. The Oxford Artists Guild displayed works of art that depicted historic black residents and locations of black culture in Lafayette County.

Effie Burt stands with her mother, Annie Lee Burt, in 2019 where the painting was first displayed during the Land & Power: The Summitt event. Photo provided by Effie Burt

The painting will be on loan from Burt’s family and the city has no liability for the painting and can return the painting to the owners at any time and the family can request its return at any time.

Burt’s daughter, Effie Burt, said she was grateful and cried when she found out the Board approved the agreement.

Burt helped to implement the Federal Head Start program in Lafayette County. A paralegal with North Mississippi Rural Legal Services for 25 years, she helped countless families receive benefits.

Burt was recognized for many achievements and was the recipient of the Harriet Tubman Award from the Magnolia Bar Association and Foundation, In 1999, she was named Mother of the Year, and she received the NAACP Woman of the Year Award in 2000.

Burt dedicated her services to the elderly by volunteering with AARP, Meals on Wheels and as a board member for LIFT, Inc.