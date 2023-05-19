Rain Tonight into Saturday; Sunday Should be Sunny and Pleasant

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

At least half of this weekend will see nice, spring weather.

But it won’t be on Saturday.

A cold front is pushing into the area later today bringing showers and possible thunderstorms tonight into Saturday morning.

There is a 30 percent chance we could see some showers this afternoon with the high expected to be around 82 degrees under partly sunny skies.

The chance for rain increases tonight to 40 percent and then up to 60 percent Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the worst of the storms are expected to roll into Lafayette County around 2 a.m. Saturday. While no severe weather is expected, it’s always wise to make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts that will wake you up in the middle of the night.

Rain will continue Saturday during the day and taper off toward the evening.

Saturday night should be cloudy but no rain and a little chilly with a low of around 57 degrees.

Sunday will be the day to get outside.

The high is expected to be around 78 degrees under mostly sunny skies and light breezes around 10 mph.

Monday’s weather currently is looking similar to Sunday’s. A nice way to start the week.

