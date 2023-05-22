Week Starts off With a Slight Chance of Showers; Mostly Sunny Skies Expected

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Few showers and lots of sunshine are expected in Lafayette County.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight chance, 20%, of some rain and maybe a thunderstorm later this evening, around 10 p.m. No severe storms are expected.

Today’s high should hit around 82 degrees with tonight’s low at 63 degrees.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday after 1 p.m. Otherwise, expect a party sunny day with a high near 78 degrees and a light breeze. The low Tuesday should be around 58 degrees.

And that’s it for the rain, at least as of Monday; however, weather forecasts in north Mississippi can, and do, change often so stay weather aware.

Wednesday through Sunday there is currently no rain in the forecast.

Highs are expected to remain in the low-to-mid-80s with lows in the mid-50s.

Extended forecasts show the high temperatures creeping up into the 90s next week.