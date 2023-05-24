OFD Conducts Training on UM Campus

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Photos provided by UM Fire Protection Services

Oxford Fire Department conducted training sessions on the University of Mississippi campus recently.

The three-day training event took place at Kincannon Hall which is set for demolition this summer.

The firefighters trained in high-rise operations, connecting hoses up flights of stairs, locating fires and search and rescue.

Since Kincannon Hall will be demolished soon the firefighters were able to train without having to worry about water and other damage.

The OFD has an agreement with the University to provide fire services on campus.

“These types of trainings help our emergency response partners conduct training while becoming more familiar with our campus. This helps to ensure that our community is best well prepared in case of emergency,” stated the University in a press release.