Oxford City Pool Opens This Weekend

Oxford City Pool. File photo

You know summer is right around the corner when the Oxford City Pool opens.

That will happen at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The daily entry fee is still $3 a person. Adults over 55 years old are free.

There are memberships available to purchase for individuals and families. The cost for individual members is $75 and the cost for a family is $225.

Membership allows unlimited entry into the pool on the days it is open.

The hours are seasonal and determined by the availability of lifeguards; however, during normal situations, the pool is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Lap swim is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The pool will be open to the community during the week when the local school districts are not in session, and then on weekends after schools are back in session until Labor Day.

Free youth and adult swimming lessons are available. Registration is required on the OPC website.

Leisure Lifestyle Water Aerobics is held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Deep Water Aerobics and FIIT aquatics training with Anna Harrington is also available; however, registration is required.

The main number of the Oxford City Pool is 232-2386.