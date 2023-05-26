MHP Troopers Aim to Make Holiday Weekend Safe for Travellers

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will focus enforcement efforts for the 2023 Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period, which begins at 6 p.m. today and ends at midnight on Tuesday.

Troopers will work diligently to promote safe travel by conducting high-visibility enforcement efforts.

The Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period coincides with the national “Click-it or Ticket” safety campaign, in turn, the state occupant restraint laws will be a priority during this holiday weekend.

The enforcement of speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws will also be heavily focused on, along with the use of safety checkpoints, with hopes of reducing crashes throughout this period.

“As we enjoy this time with our family and friends on this Memorial Day, let us remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Let us also thank law enforcement state, and nationwide, who made the commitment to keep our state and roadways safe.”

During the 2022 Memorial Day Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 125 crashes with four fatalities and made 375 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. MHP also issued 1,615 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement period.

There were no fatal wrecks in Lafayette County last year during the Memorial Day weekend.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol is prepared for this Memorial Day Holiday,” said Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders. “Troopers are tasked with monitoring the high-traffic areas through routine patrols and safety checkpoints. We will utilize other areas of the enforcement division, as well as coordinate with local law enforcement to minimize the likelihood of accidents and major incidents. MHP is expecting a safe holiday period. We are asking the public to be mindful of distracted drivers and seatbelt safety.”

Staff report