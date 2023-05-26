Possible Showers Saturday; Sunny Memorial Day Expected

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Memorial Day is expected to be sunny and pleasant, according to the National Weather Service.

However, we could see some rain on Saturday.

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees with a light breeze.

Rain could move into Lafayette County Saturday afternoon. The chance for rain and thunderstorms is currently 40 percent after 1 p.m. Saturday. The high is expected to be around 79 degrees.

Sunday and Monday are both forecasted to be sunny with highs in the low 80s and lows in the high 50s and a light, 5 to 10 mph breeze. No rain is currently in the forecast for Sunday or Monday.

Look for warmer temperatures next week as the highs are expected to inch back up into the high 80s.