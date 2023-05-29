Lots of Sunshine With Possible Afternoon Showers Later in the Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The unofficial start of summer is getting off to a great start this week with plenty of sunshine and warm – but not too hot – temperatures.

Today and Tuesday are expected to have lots of sunshine with no rain in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. The highs will be in the low to mid-80s with lows in the low to mid-60s.

There is currently a 20 percent chance of some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, there will be plenty of sun and Wednesday night is looking clear. The high on Wednesday could reach about 86 degrees.

There is a 30 percent chance of some rain on Thursday and Friday in the afternoon hours as is typical for the South in the summer months. The highs for both days should be around 86 degrees. There is no rain in the forecast for Thursday or Friday night where the low temperature should be around 66 degrees.

The weekend will be a bit warmer with highs around 88 degrees on Saturday and Sunday and there is currently a 20 percent chance of rain for both days in the afternoon.

The weather in north Mississippi can change quickly. Hotty Toddy News will post any weather updates, watches or warnings when they are issued on its website, Facebook and Twitter pages.