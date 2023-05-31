MHP Investigates 3 Fatal Wrecks on Mississippi Highways; No Fatalities Locally

No fatal wrecks were reported by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on local highways during the Memorial Day weekend; however, troopers did respond to three fatal wrecks in other areas of the state.

The fatal wrecks occurred in Yazoo, Stone and Holmes counties.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded the 2023 Memorial Day Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Tuesday at midnight that began on Friday morning.

MHP issued a total of 8,945 citations, made 170 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 961 motorists for seatbelt violations. MHP also investigated 156 crashes resulting in 48 injuries with three fatal crashes and three deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Yazoo, Stone and Holmes Counties.

In addition, the Mississippi Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Division conducted 132 inspections on commercial motor vehicles over the holiday period.

In Lafayette County troopers with Troop E, issued 1,392 citations, made 34 DUI arrests two drug arrests and issued 169 tickets for no seat belt. They investigated 21 wrecks that resulted in six people being injured and alcohol was involved in one of the wrecks.

All of the crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal wrecks

At 4:46 p.m. on Friday: MHP responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 49 at Hwy 16 in Yazoo County. A 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Lacy Bowman, 34, of Yazoo traveling northbound, collided with a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Angie Crogier, 82, of Vaughan traveling south-bound at the intersection of US 49 and Hwy 16. The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was transported to the Baptist Hospital in Yazoo City with unknown injuries. The passenger in the Dodge Caravan Elijah Crogier, 61, of Vaughan, was transported to UMMC with unknown injuries, and the driver of the Dodge Caravan received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

At 5 a.m. on Tuesday: MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Stone County. A 2019 Ford F-350 driven by 26-year-old Bradley Mathis of Clayton, NC, and passenger 26-year-old Lawson Bond of Sumrall, were traveling north on Highway 49. The vehicle left the road and overturned. Lawson Bond received fatal injuries from the crash.

At 6 a.m. on Tuesday: MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 14 in Holmes County. A 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 44-year-old John Jones of Goodman traveled east on Highway 14 when the vehicle left the road and overturned. John Jones received fatal injuries from the crash.



2023 Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 8945

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 961

DUIs – 170

Crashes – 156

Fatal Crashes – 3

Fatalities – 3

Motorist Assist – 135

2022 Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 15,263

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1,615

DUI’s – 375

Crashes – 125

Fatal Crashes – 4

Fatalities – 4

Motorist Assist – 109