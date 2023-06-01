Bruce Man Charged for Breaking Into Lafayette County Home

A Bruce man was arrested recently for allegedly burglarizing a Lafayette County residence.

On May 29, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of County Road 217 for a report of a burglary in progress.

Carlos Byrd

Deputies arrived on the scene and found that the residence had damage to an exterior door that was caused by forced entry.

After a brief investigation, deputies made contact with the suspect, Carlos Byrd, 32, of Bruce and determined that Byrd had entered the residence by force.

Byrd was arrested on scene without incident and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Byrd later appeared before a Justice Court Judge and was issued a $10,000 bond.

Staff report