Friday, June 2, 2023
Oxford Man Arrested for Causing a Disturbance; Threatening Police

On May 29, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of County Road 434 for a report of a disturbance.

Dominick Shane Hamm

During the investigation, deputies made contact with Dominick Shane Hamm, 25, of Oxford, who was causing a disturbance.

Hamm was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

During the arrest, Hamm made several threats toward deputies and was charged with Retaliation Against a Public Servant.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Hamm’s injuries visible in his mugshot occurred before the deputies arrived on the scene.

Hamm was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he later appeared before a Justice Court Judge and was later released on a $20,000.00 bond.

Staff report

