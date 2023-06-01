Oxford Man Faces Multiple Vehicle Burglary Charges

Zander Wheeler

An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with vehicle burglary while he was out on parole for previous charges.

On May 22, the Oxford Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Shadow Creek Drive in reference to a potential auto burglary in progress.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate Zander Wheeler, 18, of Oxford. Wheeler was arrested and charged with three counts of Auto Burglary and one count of Conspiracy.

Wheeler was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond.

The bond was revoked by the Mississippi Department of Corrections due to a violation of parole.

Staff report