Friday, June 2, 2023
OPD Charges Pontotoc Man With Aggravated Stalking

A Pontotoc man was arrested recently for allegedly stalking someone

Clinton Chilcutt

On May 24, the Oxford Police Department took a report of someone making a threat.

Officers with OPD were able to intercept the vehicle of the suspect on West Jackson Avenue and conduct a traffic stop on it.

After an investigation, Clinton Chilcutt, 46, of Pontotoc, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Stalking.

Chilcutt was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $40,000 bond.

Staff report

