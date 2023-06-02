This Weekend in Oxford Expected to be Hot and Dry

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Grab those swimming trunks and sunblock — this weekend will offer perfect pool weather in Lafayette County.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be plenty of sunshine and little to no rain over the next few days.

There is a very slight chance an afternoon rain shower could pop up this afternoon, about a 20 percent chance. Other than that, no rain is expected until the middle of next week.

The temperature today is expected to hit about 87 degrees. That’s expected to increase a few degrees this weekend leaving Saturday and Sunday with highs around 91-92 degrees and no rain forecasted throughout the weekend.

The evenings will remain coolish with lows still in the mid-60s.

The humidity level is expected to remain around 50 percent this weekend.