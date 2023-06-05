Improvements Planned for Natchez State Park Lake

Image via Wikipedia

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks began lowering the water level at Natchez State Park Lake on June 1 for a lake improvement project.

The lake will remain open to fishing; however, the boat ramp will be closed once the water level is deemed unsafe for launching boats.

The lake level will return to normal once the project is complete.

While the lake is down, MDWFP plans to replace the boat ramp and boat piers, replace decking on fishing piers, and add fish attractors.

These improvements are expected to enhance both angler access and fishing success.

Natchez State Park Lake is a 230-acre lake located in Adams County within Natchez State Park. The lake gained notoriety during the early 1990s for producing the current state record largemouth bass weighing 18.15 pounds.

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com or call 601-432-2400.

Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.

Staff report