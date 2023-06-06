Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Fuller Center, CoreLogic Team Up to Help Local Family With Roof

0
115
CoreLogic at work
Photos provided

Oxford-Lafayette Fuller Center for Housing recently teamed up with CoreLogic to shingle the house of Lafayette County residents Bessie Starks and her niece Kimberly Wilson.

Fuller Center for Housing provided the materials, tools, and supervision. Sixteen CoreLogic employees, led by Jason Covington, worked in two shifts to complete the roof in one day.

CoreLogic has been a supporter of Fuller Center for Housing and its predecessor, Habitat for Humanity.

Fuller Center constructs affordable homes for low-income families that are built via volunteers and the new homeowners donate 500 hours of “Sweat equity” and help during construction.

Staff report

