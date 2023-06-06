Oxford Schools Ranked High for Best District; Best Teachers, Best Place to Work

Niche, an education rankings platform, has ranked the Oxford School District in the top 10 best school districts in Mississippi, the quality of its teachers, and the best places for teachers to work.

The data places the district in the top 5% nationally of all K-12 schools (out of 10,751 districts) and in the top 6.1% for student-athletes in America.

Among the top reviews, Della Davidson Elementary hails at No. 2 Best Public Elementary Schools in Mississippi (434 elementary schools) and the top 1% of elementary schools in the nation (50,547 elementary schools).

While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more.

Niche grades analyzes schools and neighborhoods throughout the U.S. using data from the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Census and FBI plus more than 100 million reviews and survey responses from students, parents and residents to rank schools in every county and city in the country.

Academics Grade : Based on state assessment proficiency and survey responses on academics from students and parents.

: Based on state assessment proficiency and survey responses on academics from students and parents. Teachers Grade : Based on teacher salary, teacher absenteeism, state test results, and survey responses on teachers from students and parents.

: Based on teacher salary, teacher absenteeism, state test results, and survey responses on teachers from students and parents. District Grade : Based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data along with millions of reviews from students and parents.

: Based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data along with millions of reviews from students and parents. Culture & Diversity Grade : Based on racial and economic diversity and survey responses on school culture and diversity from students and parents.

: Based on racial and economic diversity and survey responses on school culture and diversity from students and parents. Parent/Student Surveys Grade: Niche survey responses scored on a 1-5 scale regarding the overall experience of students and parents from the school.





Oxford School District

https://www.niche.com/k12/d/oxford-school-district-ms/

No.6 in Best School Districts in Mississippi out of 138 districts

No. 8 ranked district in Mississippi for teachers to work

No. 9 in districts with the best teachers in Mississippi

Ranked in the top 5% of all school districts in the country out of 10,751 districts

Ranked in the top 6.1% of all school districts in the country for best school district for athletes in America out of 10,776 districts

Overall Niche Grade = A

Academics = A

Teachers = A

Clubs and Activities = A

Diversity = A

College Pre = A-

Administration = A-

Sports = A

Resources and Facilities = A-



Della Davidson Elementary School

https://www.niche.com/k12/della-davidson-elementary-school-oxford-ms/

No. 2 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Mississippi out of 434 Elementary Schools

No. 4 best elementary school in Mississippi for teachers to work

Ranked in the top 1% of elementary schools in the country out of 50,457 elementary schools

Central Elementary School

https://www.niche.com/k12/central-elementary-school-oxford-ms/

No. 7 in Best Public Elementary Schools in Mississippi out of 434 Elementary Schools

No. 15 Best Elementary School in Mississippi for teachers to work

Ranked in the top 2% of elementary schools in the country out of 50,457 elementary schools

Oxford Intermediate School

https://www.niche.com/k12/oxford-intermediate-school-oxford-ms/

No. 8 in Best Public Middle Schools in Mississippi out of 243 Middle Schools

No. 8 middle school in Mississippi for teachers to work

Ranked in the top 4% of middle schools in the country out of 25,154 middle schools

Oxford Middle School

https://www.niche.com/k12/oxford-middle-school-oxford-ms/

No. 4 in Best Public Middle Schools in Mississippi out of 434 Middle Schools

No. 6 middle school in Mississippi for teachers to work

Ranked in the top 3% of middle schools in the country out of 25,154 middle schools

Oxford High School

https://www.niche.com/k12/oxford-high-school-oxford-ms/

No. 9 in Best Public High Schools in Mississippi out of 233 High Schools

No. 7 ranked high school in Mississippi for college prep

*Bramlett Elementary (Kindergarten-1st grade) and the Oxford Early Childhood Center (Pre-K) lack complete scores used in the data set because they are not tested in specified academic areas.

Courtesy of OSD communications