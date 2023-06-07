OE Receives Reliable Public Power Provider Gold Designation

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Oxford Utilities building on McElory Drive. File photo

Oxford Utilities has earned the American Public Power Association Reliable Public Power Provider Gold designation for providing reliable and safe electric service.

The designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement.

Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

It is the first time Oxford Utilities has earned the designation and is one of 271 public power utilities to earn the designation out of more than 2,000 public power companies nationwide.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen and Mayor Robyn Tannehill recognized Oxford Utilities, its general manager Rob Neely and all OE employees.

“We are so grateful for all the work you all do and so much of it goes unnoticed,” Tannehill said. “Everyone just flips their switch and expects (electricity) to come on. We thank you for the reliability you serve us with.”

Neely recognized two OU employees he said contributed much to OU receiving the designation – Benji Hanks, operations superintendent, and Brian Hudson, electrical engineer.

“I wanted to give these guys credit that they deserve for the hard work and thanks to you all for allowing us to push our utility to new heights through innovation and workforce development,” Neely told the mayor and Board of Aldermen.