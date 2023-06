An Oxford man was arrested recently and charged with burglarizing a home.

Tolguan Duren

On May 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a residence in the 100 block of Anchorage Road to take a report of a theft.

After investigation, Toiquan Duren, 24, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Dwelling.

Duren was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

A hold was placed on Duren’s bond by an out-of-state agency.

Staff report