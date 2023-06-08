Oxford Man Charged with Handing Out Fake Money Orders

An Oxford man was arrested for allegedly using fake money orders.

LaDarius Blackshire

On May 26, the Oxford Police Department took a report regarding fraudulent money orders that occurred earlier in the month.

After an investigation, LaDarius Blackshire, 27, of Oxford was arrested and charged with two counts of False Pretenses on June 5.

Blackshire was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Blackshire.

Staff report