Incoming Cold Front Expected to Bring Strong Storms Sunday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County could see some strong thunderstorms this weekend as another cool front pushes into the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is expected to be sunny with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 62 degrees tonight under mostly clear skies.

Saturday has a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and that increases to 40 percent Saturday night. The high for Saturday should reach about 90 degrees with a low of 68 degrees.

On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are likely. The NWS has rated Oxford’s risk for severe weather Sunday as a 2 on its 1 to 5 Severe Storm Risk Scale. A 2, or Slight Risk, means the thunderstorms may be short-lived or widespread; however, they could become intense with a chance for hail, heavy rain and damaging winds.

As the front moves in, wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph Sunday afternoon and evening.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into Sunday night, mainly before 1 a.m.

The storms will cool temperatures down a bit into next week. Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 82 and a low of 61 degrees.

