Ricky Farmer Jr.

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly attempting to pass a counterfeit check.

On April 5, the Oxford Police Department took a counterfeit check report from a bank in the 2500 block of West Jackson Ave.

After an investigation, Ricky Farmer Jr., 21, of Batesville was arrested on a traffic stop and charged with one count of uttering forgery.

He was given a bond of $5,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

Staff report